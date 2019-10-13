Broward School District to Vote on Week-long Thanksgiving Break

The Broward School District is considering a schedule change for the next academic year, and it is allowing people to vote on it.

An online poll asks parents and staff to choose their favorite school calendar for next year.

The options for 2020-21 are:

School starts August 19 and ends June 7 with a three-day Thanksgiving break. First semester would end after winter break, on January 6.

School starts August 19 with a last day of June 9 and a week-long Thanksgiving break. First semester would end January 7.

School opens on August 24 and finishes on June 10 with a three-day Thanksgiving break. First semester would end January 11.

In terms of the second option, which includes a longer Thanksgiving break, Broward teachers’ union president Anna Fusco says that many students end up skipping the first two days of that week anyway due to visiting family, thereby increasing the number of absences and lesson that have to be retaught.

Two years ago, Palm Beach County schools introduced a week-long Thanksgiving break which has proven to be popular.

Online voting will be available until the school board meets to select a calendar, most likely in December or January.