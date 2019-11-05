Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony Announces He’s Running to Keep is Job in 2020

In addition to deciding who will be president of the United States for four more years, voters in Broward will also be selecting a sheriff.

On the ballot will be two “incumbents” both sort of running for re-election.

The current Broward Sheriff, Gregory Tony, was not elected, but rather was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to replace suspended Sheriff Scott Israel.

Broward voters first elected Israel sheriff in 2012 and then re-elected him in 2016.

During the following two years as sheriff, Broward county was rocked by two mass shootings. In 2017, a gunman killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport baggage claim, the next year, another gunman claimed the lives of 17 students and teachers at Marjorie Stoneman High School in Parkland.

The republican governor at the time, Rick Scott, did not suspend Sheriff Israel for his handling of the shootings.

But republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis made a campaign promise to get rid of Israel if elected.

DeSantis made good on that promise just days after he took office in Tallahassee.

In October 2019, the Florida Senate voted to uphold the suspension despite a recommendation from a special magistrate to re-instate Scott Israel as Broward Sheriff. The Republican led Florida Senate voted to oust Israel mostly on party lines, but four Broward democrat Senators voted against the suspension.

Both Tony and Israel will be running as democrats in the August primary for Broward sheriff. Tony announced his candidacy on Monday, Israel announced right after the Senate voted not to re-instate him.

Listen to 850WFTL on Friday at 9:30 am to hear Karen Curtis’ exclusive interviews with former Broward Sheriff Israel and acting Sheriff Gregory Tony. Both explain why they are the better candidate to run the Broward Sheriff department.