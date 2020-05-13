Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Boca Raton

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle wreck in south Palm Beach County.

That deputy, identified as 54-year-old Roberto Aspuru, was off-duty when he was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Boca Raton, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Aspuru was transported to Delray Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and was approaching his 21st anniversary with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.