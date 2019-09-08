Broward Students Hospitalized After Eating Mystery “Candy” at School

At least eight students from Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City had to be taken to a hospital after reportedly eating what one of them called “candy,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Donald Prichard says that one of the eight students brought the item onto campus.

He adds,“Their conditions were not life-threatening. There was no indication anyone was poisoned.”

The parents were notified and the students, who range in age from 10 to 12, were treated and released.

It was not immediately known what the “candy” contained, although the Broward Sheriff’s crime lab will make that determination.

No criminal charges have been filed, although Prichard adds that the investigation is ongoing.