Broward Teen Charged with Bomb Hoax Involving Two Schools

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have charged a 14-year-old Lauderhill girl with making false bomb threats that resulted in the evacuations of two schools in Lauderdale Lakes.

First, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School administrators contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office about 9 a.m. Thursday, after receiving a bomb threat by phone.

According to investigators, nearby Oriole Elementary School received a similar call about 20 minutes later.

Both schools were evacuated as deputies checked the campuses for explosives, but found nothing, officials said.

Detectives identified the caller as a student at Boyd Anderson High School. During questioning, the teenager confirmed that she called both schools and made the false bomb threats.

She was arrested Thursday evening and was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. She was charged with two counts of making a false bomb threat and was released to her parent, records indicate.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Eric Versteeg at (954) 321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-8477, or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.