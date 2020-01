A judge has denied bail for a Florida woman because four people have died of overdoses at her apartment in Coral Springs, reports say.

The woman, 35-year-old Marie Panebianco is facing drug charges for allegedly selling heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl to an undercover informant.

Authorities say the four deaths due to overdose on drugs happened over the past three years.

Panebianco is ordered to stay in jail till her trial date.