Broward Woman Finds Snake in Car While Driving

A Broward County woman got quite the surprise while driving on Friday evening.

Police say she was driving on Hiatus Road in Pembroke Pines when she suddenly noticed a snake in her car.

The woman pulled over and contacted authorities.

Pembroke Pines Police Officer Patrick Pagliai ended up turning on the car’s heater, in order to get the snake out of the vehicle’s air vents.

He then caught the harmless rat snake, which was released back into the Everglades.

SHARE