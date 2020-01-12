Broward Woman Finds Snake in Car While Driving

A Broward County woman got quite the surprise while driving on Friday evening.

Police say she was driving on Hiatus Road in Pembroke Pines when she suddenly noticed a snake in her car.

Earlier tonight a driver was traveling along Hiatus Road when she noticed a sssscary sight – a snake inside of her car! Officer Patrick Pagliai responded, coaxed the snake out of the air vents, and was able to safely catch the offending serpent (a harmless rat snake). 1/ pic.twitter.com/euHj1iGMEP — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 11, 2020

The woman pulled over and contacted authorities.

Pembroke Pines Police Officer Patrick Pagliai ended up turning on the car’s heater, in order to get the snake out of the vehicle’s air vents.

He then caught the harmless rat snake, which was released back into the Everglades.