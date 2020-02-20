Broward’s Roger Stone Arrives For Sentencing

Amids shouts of “Traitor!” former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone arrived for sentencing today for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

With a number of high-profile acts of clemency from President Trump recently – some are asking if a pardon for is possible.

NEW: Roger Stone arrives at a DC courthouse for expected sentencing on his conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress. A few onlookers yelled "Traitor!" at him as entered the building. https://t.co/hQObmjkcfA pic.twitter.com/1QQxwc7jla — ABC News (@ABC) February 20, 2020

Judge Amy Berman Jackson is scheduled to hand down one of the most closely watched sentences of the year, after the president tweeted last week that an initial recommendation by federal prosecutors of 7 to 9 years in prison for Stone was “unfair.” The Justice Department later revised that recommendation to 3 to 4 years, and four prosecutors on the initial recommendation withdrew from the case. Democrats in Congress have called for an investigation.

Michael Caputo, a long-time friend of Roger Stone’s and himself a former Trump campaign official, said there are now about 160,000 signatures on a petition calling for a presidential pardon. Trump on Tuesday pardoned financier Michael Milken and former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.

Stone also may not begin serving his sentence today, but instead he still may get a new trial.