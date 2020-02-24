BSO Searching For Driver of White Dodge Ram Who Shot Motorist on I-95 in Hollywood

Broward Detectives are searching for the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck who was involved in a shooting on I-95 that left a man wounded this weekend.

FHP says someone opened fire on the driver and two passengers traveling inside a GMC on I-95 northbound near Hollywood Boulevard Sunday morning.

The shooter, who was driving a white Dodge Ram, fled the scene after wounding the driver of the GMC, according to FHP.

Shooter last seen riding in white Dodge Ram pickup truck with passenger-side damage, similar to one pictured below. If you can help investigators find it, contact Broward County @crimestoppers2. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kKjqnmJPXo — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) February 24, 2020

The GMC driver then sideswiped another car and this morning is in stable condition.