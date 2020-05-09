Bug experts dismiss worry about US ‘murder hornets’ as hype

Don’t worry honey, the “murder hornets” are just hype!

According to insect experts, people should “calm down” about the murder hornets unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee.

The Asian giant hornets were recently discovered in Washington and made headlines when they became nicknamed as “murder hornets.”

Experts say the bugs can kill humans, but it only happens on rare occasion. Although, they can cause serious trouble since these giant hornets can kill off entire hives of honeybees.

Washington Agriculture Department entomologist Chris Looney, who is working on the state’s search for these large hornets, says “They are not `murder hornets.’ They are just hornets,” and many other experts want to get rid of their nickname.

Looney also said that “The number of people who are stung and have to seek medical attention is incredibly small.”

Hornet, wasp and bee stings kill on average 62 people a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With that being said, experts want Americans to know that these hornets are not coming to take over and kill people.

“This is 99% media hype and frankly I’m getting tired of it,” said University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy. “Murder hornet? Please.”

For bees and the people who rely on them for a living this could be yet another massive problem, but it is not one yet.