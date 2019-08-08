Bulletproof Backpacks #1 on Back-to-School Shopping List

Crayons, glue, pencils, bullet-resistant backpack….check.

For some parents, that’s what a back-to-school shopping list looks like this year.

Guard Dog Security’s ProShield Scout backpacks are stocked for back-to-school season at Office Max and Office Depot stores and on the retailers’ website.

Signs on the display say, “protection in session” and “bullet resistant backpack.”

The office supply stores are not alone. Homedepot.com and other retailers also sell the brand. They cost around 200 bucks.

But will a bulletproof backpack save your child’s life?

