Bullies Pummel 14-year-old Florida Boy on Bus ‘because he’d worn a Trump 2020 hat’

Shocking video has emerged showing a 14-year-old boy being attacked on a Florida school bus, allegedly because he’d previously worn a hat supporting President Donald Trump.

The incident occurred on November 21 in Hamilton County, Florida, and the video first emerged on Thursday after the boy’s family retained attorney Foye B. Walker for possible legal action.

The incident left the boy, identified only as Tyler, hospitalized with head contusions, according to his mother.

The attorney, Walker, verified in a tweet that the incident occurred on a school bus in Hamilton County, and that he was representing the family.