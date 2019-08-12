Burger King Employee Draws Pig on Uniformed Officer’s Burger Wrapper

It may soon be a felony to dump water on a police officer, but it is not illegal to draw a picture of a pig on a fast food wrapper and give it to a uniformed officer. Some employees at a New Mexico Burger King are out of a job after reportedly drawing a such a pig picture on a uniformed police officer’s food wrapper.

The officer, Timo Rosenthal, posted a picture of the wrapper to Facebook a few days ago, noting he ordered while in uniform and the burger itself appeared to have been burned. The officer stated he would not be eating at the Burger King in Clovis ever again.

Burger King says the restaurant owner apologized and that the employees involved were immediately fired.

The restaurant is also offering free meals to uniformed officers and sending a catered lunch to the local police department.