‘Buy Dirt’: Jordan Davis releasing new EP this month

MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis is ready to Buy Dirt on his upcoming EP.

The “Singles You Up” hitmaker announced on Monday that his new eight-song EP is dropping May 21, featuring a collaboration with Luke Bryan on the title track.

In a trailer for the project, Jordan shares that the COVID-19 shutdown allowed him to reset and reconnect with his songwriting, which led to the EP, on which he co-wrote all but one of the songs, including his current single, “Almost Maybes.”

Buy Dirt follows Jordan’s 2018 debut album, Home State, that features three consecutive #1 hits: “Singles You Up,” “Take It from Me” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.”

“I’ve always loved artists who take risks. I’m in a different spot in my life than I was when I released Home State. We all are!” says Jordan.

“2020 was a tough time for everyone. I was able to use that time to recenter some things in my world, and I didn’t want those lessons to go to waste,” Jordan goes on about Buy Dirt. “I wanted to create something special. The best way to that was to write honestly, and we did a lot of that on this record.”

Additionally, Jordan shares that he pitched Luke Bryan the idea of collaborating after a conversation they had at a golf tournament. “Luke isn’t just a great entertainer; he’s a great Dad, a great husband, and a great friend, too,” Jordan says. “That’s what ‘Buy Dirt’ embodies. When I wrote ‘Buy Dirt,’ I knew he could relate to the song’s message.”

Jordan will serve as one of the opening acts on Kane Brown‘s Blessed and Free Tour, launching in October.

