California couple accused of strangling newborn

A California couple has been arrested after authorities say the couple allegedly strangled their newborn baby.

According to the Oxnard Police, they were called to St. John’s Medical Center Friday due to the report of an infant who was brought in with suspicious injuries. Doctors found that the infant was unconscious and attempted to resuscitate the infant, however, he later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, authorities found that the infant’s mother 20-year-old Andrea Torralba and her boyfriend, 21-year-old David Villa did not want the child so they decided to strangle him.

Both has since been arrested on a felony charge of assault on a child by means of force resulting in the child’s death.

Villa’s bail has been set at $5,000,000 while Torralba’s bail has been set at $1,000,000.