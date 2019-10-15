California man arrives to police station with dead body and confesses to killing three others

Authorities in Mount Shasta, California have arrested a man after he arrived to the police station with a body in his vehicle and confessed to killing four people.

The incident occurred at 12:11 pm Monday.

Officials say the suspect walked into the lobby of the Mt Shasta Police station and told authorities that he murdered four people inside of his apartment in Roseville.

Investigators found a deceased person inside the suspect’s vehicle and another three bodies inside the suspects apartment which was over 200 miles away.

Investigators reported that they believe the suspect knew the victims and stated that he was not a threat to the general public.

The name of the suspect and the victims have not yet been released by police. Authorities also did not provide any other details on the killings.