"Call Me": Carly Pearce reveals her relationship with Michael Ray started by sliding into his DMs

Big Machine

Big Machine Carly Pearce is showing her flirty side on the new track, “Call Me,” from her self-titled sophomore album that comes out on Valentine’s Day.

“For a good time, call me,” she sings on the third cut released from the record. “Whatever you want, that’s all me/Yeah, I can be that somebody that you’re gonna hold tonight.”

“Call Me” was co-written by Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town, and is a tune Carly immediately loved.

“From the minute [producer] busbee sent me this song that he wrote with my gal Emily Shackleton and the boys from Little Big Town, I knew I had to cut it,” she tweeted Friday. “Gimme alllll the sass, because after all.... I DID slide into Michael Ray’s DM’s.”

The rest, as we say, is history, since Carly and Michael tied the knot last October and finally managed to sneak in a honeymoon in December.

The lead single from Carly’s album, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice, is currently just one spot away from country’s top twenty.

You can stream or download “Call Me” now, and check out its lyric video on YouTube as well.

