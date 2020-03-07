Calle Ocho, Ultra Music Festival cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

City of Miami leaders came to a final decision and announced that Calle Ocho and Ultra Music Festival for 2020 will be canceled due to the concern over preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, city officials announced that both events will be postponed until next year.

“This has been a very, very difficult decision that we have made,” said Miami District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said it is a postponement until the coronavirus threat is less severe. “As COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to rise, public gatherings can pose a risk by increasing person-to-person contact, often putting groups in close proximity to one another,” said Suarez. “We are obtaining this guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], which defines mass gatherings as those with 25,000 people or more.”

Ultra Music Festival released a statement that said those who have purchased tickets for the event will receive an email on Monday. The statement did not make it clear if ticket buyers would get a full refund.

The Florida Department of Health says there are now six cases of the new coronavirus in the state, including two in Broward county and two deaths statewide.