Calling all last-minute holiday shoppers: Thomas Rhett shares his ‘gift guide for dudes’

ABC

Looking for the perfect gift for the country boy in your life? Look no further: Thomas Rhett recently shared a roundup of gift suggestions to make the holiday a special one for all the guys out there.

In a video post, TR explains that he got the idea after some of the ladies in his own life admitted they were stumped on what to buy their husbands, brothers, pals or dads for Christmas.

“This is kinda random, but over the last couple weeks I’ve had a bunch of [my wife] Lauren’s girlfriends reach out to me asking what they should get their husbands for Christmas, and what should we get the dads, the brothers, all the dudes in the family,” he explains.

In the spirit of the holidays, Thomas decided to share his suggestions with his fans, too, coming up with a list he calls his “gift guide for dudes.”

Outdoor wear features prominently on the singer’s gifting guide, with his favorite travel pack, gloves and socks all included on the list. A pocket knife and hooded rain jacket are also among TR’s picks, plus a canvas log carrier perfect for bringing in firewood during those cozy winter evenings.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without a festive beverage, and Thomas’ choice is his very own Dos Primos tequila line, which is available to purchase online complete with free gift messaging.

The singer even compiled his gifting guide into a quick and easy shopping list. If you’re mystified by what to get the “dude” in your life for Christmas, you can shop Thomas’ guide now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.