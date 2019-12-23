Cam welcomes daughter Lucy Marvel

ABC/Image Group LA

The country star gave birth to daughter Lucy Marvel Weaver over the weekend, announcing the news via Twitter on December 21. Cam shared a collage of photos of the new baby: two that show her wearing a floral bonnet while resting on a soft white blanket, and another shot of her being held by her mommy and daddy.

"Lucy Marvel Weaver. Breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are...three of us now," Cam writes in the caption.

The "Burning House" singer announced her pregnancy in October on Instagram. She also released a cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" just before Thanksgiving and is currently working on her next studio album, slated for release 2020. The first single is set to drop in February.

