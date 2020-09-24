Canaan Smith brews up some heartbreak relief in his outdoorsy “Colder Than You” video

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Canaan Smith finds a creative way to get over heartbreak in the music video for his latest single, “Colder Than You.”

In the clip, Canaan hightails it out into the woods to hide from a relationship gone bad, with only his pickup truck and some beer-brewing gear for company. Over the course of the video, we see Canaan mix together water, hops and so much more, ending up with a delicious beer that’s a surefire cure for heartache.



Filmed by a creek in a scenic stretch of Georgia near the Blue Ridge Mountains, the “Colder Than You” video combines two of the singer’s real-life passions: The outdoors and a delicious chilled beer. In fact, Canaan hints that the video’s subject matter is also a clue about at something to come that he’s got brewing off-camera.



It’s certainly not the first time that Canaan has celebrated the magic of a cold beer in his songs. Previously-released tunes include “Pour Decisions” and “Beer Drinkin’ Weather.” His latest tune was co-produced by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley; Canaan is also signed to the duo’s Round Here Records.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



