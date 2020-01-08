Canaan Smith invites you to make some Pour Decisions in 2020

Round Here Records

Round Here RecordsCanaan Smith’s planning on making some “Pour Decisions” in 2020.

The “Love You Like That” hitmaker will launch his Pour Decisions headlining tour February 21 in Rootstown, Ohio. Newcomers Noah Schnacky, Kylie Morgan, and Redferrin will join him at different spots on the trek that takes its name from his latest release.

“This is gonna be a big year, and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off than by hitting the road and heading to a few of my favorite cities,” Canaan says. “A new year means new music, and the Pour Decisions Tour is just a taste of what’s coming up. I can’t wait for people to hear what I’ve been workin’ on.”

Canaan’s currently finishing up new music for Florida Georgia Line’s Round Here Records. His biggest success so far came in 2015 when he topped the chart with “Love You Like That” from his debut album, Bronco.

You can find the full Pour Decisions Tour itinerary at CanaanSmith.com.

