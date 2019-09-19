Canada’s Liberal PM Trudeau Says “Sorry” for Wearing “Racist” Brown Face Makeup

Canada’s prime minister is apologizing for dressing up in brownface during an “Arabian Nights”-themed party 18 years ago.

Time magazine reports the photo of Trudeau dressed up as Aladdin in a turban and brown makeup appears in a yearbook for the private school where Justin Trudeau was teaching in 2001 when he was 29-years-old. In it he’s wearing a turban with his face painted brown.

How different headlines could affect the sympathy of people. The Indonesian one focused on his excuse, while Time focused on how he immediately apologised.#Trudeaubrownface pic.twitter.com/v1QkFsfZrA — D. R. N. (@dwrhnrs) September 19, 2019

A spokesperson for Trudeau’s Liberal Party of Canada confirmed that Trudeau is in the picture.