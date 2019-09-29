Canadian Man Charged with Possession of Undersized Fish in FL Keys

A Canadian man is charged with possessing nearly three dozen undersized fish in the Florida Keys.

A news release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday states that 73-year-old George Singh of Ontario, Canada, was charged with 31 counts of possession of undersized mangrove snapper. He has also been charged with 27 counts of possession of over-the-bag-limit of the fish.

Authorities report they found Singh with the fish in a bucket at the Whale Harbor Bridge in Islamorada.

All but one of the mangrove snapper were under the legal size limit of 10 inches.