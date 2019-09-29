Canadian Man Charged with Possession of Undersized Fish in FL Keys

A Canadian man is charged with possessing nearly three dozen undersized fish in the Florida Keys.
A news release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday states that 73-year-old George Singh of Ontario, Canada, was charged with 31 counts of possession of undersized mangrove snapper. He has also been charged with 27 counts of possession of over-the-bag-limit of the fish.
Authorities report they found Singh with the fish in a bucket at the Whale Harbor Bridge in Islamorada.
All but one of the mangrove snapper were under the legal size limit of 10 inches.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Singh.