“Can’t wait to see y’all there”: Cole Swindell, Chris Janson to headline Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Fest

ABC

Nashville will soon be lighting up with the sounds of CMA Fest as the first headliners are announced for Ascend Amphitheater.

Chris Janson and Cole Swindell are set to headline the outdoor theater in downtown Nashville on June 10 and June 11, respectively. Joining Chris at the Friday night show is “At the End of a Bar” singer Mitchell Tenpenny, Lanco, five-piece country act Boy Named Banjo and newcomer Peytan Porter.

On Saturday night, Cole will be supported by Ingrid Andress, Randall King and Tyler Braden, with hit songwriter and rising star Shy Carter set to host the show.

“It has been way too long since we have all been together for this, so let’s party!” Cole writes on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see y’all there.”

#CMAfest!!! Can’t wait to rock Ascend Amphitheater this summer on Friday, June 10!! See ya’ll soon!” adds Chris.

Tickets for the Ascend shows go on sale to the public on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Up the road from Ascend, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and many more will headline Nissan Stadium when CMA Fest takes place June 9-12.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.