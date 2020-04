Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg says car burglaries are the latest crime to spike in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aronberg told WPTV Channel 5 News that the burglaries they are seeing are not when people smash through the windows, but when burglars life the handle and the door is open.

Aronberg says to make sure your car is locked, and do not leave guns inside cars, whether locked or unlocked, since they are often stolen if found by thieves.