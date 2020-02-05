Car crashes into home in Port St. Lucie

The St. Lucie Fire District responded to an incident that involved a car that ran a stop sign and crashed into a home on Tulip Boulevard.

Authorities say two people were inside the home at the time of the incident, but none of them were hurt.

Port St Lucie

At 7:51 am units were dispatched to a MVC. One of the vehicles plunged into the side of a nearby home. Squad 17 is securing the house & Red Cross will assist the family of 5. Two people were transported from the vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/aBY3unaCSj — StLucieFire (@StLucieFireDist) February 5, 2020

Police did not make an arrest, they only cited the driver.