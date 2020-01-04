Car crashes into hotel pool in West Palm Beach

According to the West Palm Beach Fire Department a vehicle crashed into the Holiday Inn Express pool Friday afternoon.
The driver, Ethan Coffey, said he was backing up and went to hit the brake but hit the gas instead. Next thing he knows his car is underwater.
A tow truck company was called to remove the car from the pool. Reports say there were no injuries.
#vehicleaccident #carintopool 2485 Metrocentre Blvd. Thankfully no injuries reported all patients were able to get out out of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/29RDOdRfHe
— WPB Fire (@WPBfire) January 3, 2020