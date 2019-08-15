Cardinal Newman High School on lockdown after threat

Update:

The code red lockdown has been lifted.

Police have not released any information at this time.

Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach was placed on a code red lockdown due to a phone threat, Thursday.

In a code red lockdown, school staff and students are secured in the rooms they are currently in, and no one is allowed to leave until the situation has been safely resolved or evacuated.

This procedure is used when there is an imminent threat to the school building population.

Police were on the scene Thursday.