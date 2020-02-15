Caregiver pleads guilty in theft from elderly patient in West Boca

A caretaker plead guilty on Friday to fraudulent use of personal identified information to a person 60 and older and exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.

According to police, 27-year-old Denequa Meeks-Mcroy, stole from her elderly patient of Boca Raton last year. In January of 2019, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home west of Boca Raton on a call of a computer theft. The victim told PBSO that when he visited his 96-year-old father there was a laptop missing, and his father’s wallet.

The arrest reported stated that investigators discovered Meeks-Mcroy making purchases at gas stations, and other stores with the credit cards that were in the wallet.

Meeks-Mcroy received four-month jail sentences to be served concurrently and was credited with 88 days for time served by Circuit Court Judge Caroline Shepherd. She also was given three years probation, must relinquish her health care license, can’t accept employment as a caregiver, was ordered to pay $769 restitution and must cooperate in another case.