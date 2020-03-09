Caribbean Princess given no-sail order off Florida coast due to coronavirus testing

WPTV Reports:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A second Florida-based cruise ship has been given a no-sail order and must stay docked off the coast of South Florida while two crew members are tested for coronavirus.

Princess Cruises said the Caribbean Princess, which departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on a 10-day journey on March 1, will remain anchored off the Florida coast until further notice.

The company said two crew members on board had transferred from another ship where a passenger tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Princess Cruises said the crew members are not showing symptoms of coronavirus, but are being tested as a precaution, which is the mandate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

“Both crew members remain in their single-occupancy staterooms on Caribbean Princess out of an abundance of caution,” said Negin Kamali, a spokesperson for Princess Cruises. “The ship has canceled its port call in Grand Cayman scheduled for March 9, however it will conduct a brief operational stop there to receive sampling kits for the two crew members before continuing to Port Everglades.”

Caribbean Princess is scheduled to return to Port Everglades on March 11.

On Sunday, the Regal Princess docked at Port Everglades after being held at sea for several days while crew members on board were tested for coronavirus. Those tests came back negative.