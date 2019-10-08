Carjacked Disabled Dog Found Dead

Tragic news, a disabled dog stolen with her owner’s car has been found dead.

Last week, Wanda Ferrari left her beloved dog Zorra in her air-conditioned car as she went into a store last week. That’s when someone stole her car.

Zorra was a rescue dog. Her back legs were paralyzed and she had to use a pink wheelchair to get around.

Overnight police recovered the stolen car in Lauderdale Lakes and found Zorra dead inside.

Watch video of the carjacker taking the vehicle here.