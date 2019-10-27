Carjacking Suspect in Critical Condition After Crashing into Police Cruiser

One person is in custody, after police say he ran from them and carjacked a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Saturday.

Officers responded to a theft call in the 2500 block of South U.S. Highway 1 at about 11:26 a.m.

When they encountered the suspect, 28-year-old Michael John Ginger of Stuart, he fled on foot, carjacked an occupied vehicle, and pointed his gun at an officer.

One of the officers fired his weapon in an effort to stop Ginger, but did not strike anyone.

According to police, Ginger then drove the vehicle south along U.S. Highway 1, where it ended up spinning out of control and colliding with a police cruiser.

The carjacking victim, who was not in the vehicle when it crashed, experienced non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Ginger is in critical condition at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, and charges are pending against him.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.