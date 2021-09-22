Carly Pearce admits she is “obsessed” with Kacey Musgraves

Allister Ann

Carly Pearce has found an unlikely, and perhaps unfortunate, connection with Kacey Musgraves.

While plenty of fans are clinging to Carly’s story of recovering from a devastating break-up in her 29: Written in Stone album, Carly is finding inspiration from Kacey, in Kacey’s just-released star-crossed record, released after Kacey and Ruston Kelly ended their marriage.

“They filed for divorce right after I did, so I understood what she was going through,” Carly tells Country Now. “We’re very similar in age, and we have a very similar approach as far as how we approach writing songs. I was excited to have an album come out that I could listen to and probably feel not alone musically.”

Carly also enjoyed the film that accompanied star-crossed, and experiencing how Kacey approached her own heartache.

“I think I watched it five times in a row,” Carly says. “I was just blown away by how two artists going through similar situations had such different approaches visually and musically.”

Carly added of Kacey, “I’m obsessed with everything that she’s doing right now.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.