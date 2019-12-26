Carly Pearce aims to set "quarterly goals" in the new year

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAFor many, the turn of the calendar year is a time for reflection, and that's true for Carly Pearce.

In an interview with her label, Big Machine Label Group, the "Every Little Thing" singer says that before heading into the new year, she takes time to reflect on what she accomplished while thinking of ways to improve in the coming days.

“I think that every year I try to look back on the year and see what has happened, what I achieved, or what I felt like I could do better at, and just try to set quarterly goals," she explains. "I try to set yearly goals just to make sure that I’m continuing to try to get better.”

Carly will begin the year in a big way with the release of her self-titled sophomore album on February 14. It includes her current single, "I Hope You're Happy Now," a duet with Lee Brice, which is currently in the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

