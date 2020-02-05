Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are definitely "Happy Now," on the Valentine's Day cover of 'Nashville Lifestyles'

Nashville Lifestyles

Nashville LifestylesCarly Pearce has never been shy about sharing the details of her romance with Michael Ray, even admitting to sometimes oversharing on social media. But you can find out even more about the pair in the new issue of Nashville Lifestyles.

The now-married country super-couple embraces on the magazine’s black-and-white Valentine’s Day cover, which is accompanied by an article titled, “Love Stories: Carly Pearce & Michael Ray.”

Nashville Lifestyles also weighs in on Carly’s self-titled sophomore album, which just happens to come out on February 14.

“Carly Pearce effectively rolls her eyes at the electro-country mainstream with her self-titled second album,” the magazine says, “doubling down on the traditional bent of her ‘Every Little Thing’ breakout. Choosing banjos over beats, her brightly textured take on country pop offers evidence of a new diva in the making.”

There’s no doubt country radio seems to agree. Carly’s duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is currently a top-fifteen hit on its journey upward.

