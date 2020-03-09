Carly Pearce and Michael Ray will "Finish Your Sentences" with TV debut of their duet

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarly Pearce and Michael Ray are set to make the live TV debut this week of their new duet, "Finish Your Sentences."

The couple will perform the song on ABC's Good Morning America Wednesday during the 8 a.m. hour. This marks the national TV debut of the duet that's featured on Carly's recently released self-titled album. Immediately following the GMA slot, the pair heads to Pop of the Morning on the E! network for an interview during the 11 a.m. hour.

Carly will end the week by making a solo appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Friday to sing an acoustic rendition of "You Kissed Me First."

Carly Pearce was released on Valentine's Day. It includes the current top-15 single featuring Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now."

