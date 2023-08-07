Carly Pearce announces new song, tour + fan club

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

It’s a big day for Carly Pearce fans.

Carly has announced her headlining Country Music Made Me Do It Tour along with the August 11 release of her new song “Country Music Made Me Do It” and the brand new Carly Pearce Official Fan Club.

Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 12-date tour kicks off October 5 in New York and will wrap in Detroit, Michigan, on November 18. Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis will open on select dates.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years since I released 29 into the world, and I’m ready to begin this next chapter with you. I’m SO excited to bring the ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally,” Carly shares on Instagram.

“I’ve been busy in the studio recording new music, and want to share a little of that with you too,” she adds. “‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ is the essence of this next chapter for me. I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can’t wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music.”

“Country Music Made Me Do It” is available for presave now.

Tickets for Carly’s tour can be purchased Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m. local time on her website. Presale for Carly’s fan club members begins Tuesday, August 8, at 10 a.m. local time at fanclub.carlypearce.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.