Carly Pearce brushes off cheesy pick-up lines in hilarious “Next Girl” music video

Allister Ann

Lame pick-up lines and cheesy advances get the eye-roll treatment from Carly Pearce in the music video for her new single, “Next Girl.”



While the song itself may be inspired by a heartbreak, “Next Girl” gets a lighthearted, empowering visual treatment, with Carly starring as a bar-goer, performer and waitress who dodges red flags from boring dudes left and right.



“This video was so fun to make!” the singer exclaims. “I feel like most of us have either been on the receiving end of these advances or have witnessed them. And while I truly hope the lyrics help the ‘next girl’ know that a jerk’s actions are not her fault, I also wanted to mix some of the often-experienced pick-up techniques with a little humor. Come on, do these really work?!”

Carly was inspired by iconic ‘90s women of country music, like Patty Loveless and Reba McEntire, to write “Next Girl.”

The song also came out in the wake of some personal heartbreak for the singer. She filed for divorce from her husband, fellow country star Michael Ray, over the summer.





By Carena Liptak

