This is what happens when they announce the award nominees first thing in the morning.

Carly Pearce was just being a good wife cooking up some breakfast for her and husband Michael Ray when he dropped the nominee bomb on her, and the eggs didn’t make it.

Although she burnt the eggs, Carly said they still ate them. Maybe it’ll be good luck for the New Country Artist of The Year nominee.

We’ll see who ALL the winners are at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8PM on ABC.