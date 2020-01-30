Carly Pearce confesses she's rooting for JLo and Shakira at Sunday's Super Bowl

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAJust like millions of Americans, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray will be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The country super-couple may not exactly be glued to the screen, though. Carly confesses she's not the world's biggest football fan, while neither of Michael's picks made it to the big game.

"I'm excited about JLo and Shakira on the Super Bowl halftime show," Carly admits. "And the funny thing for us is, Michael really wanted the Green Bay Packers or the Titans [to make it to the game], and neither one of them got in."

"But I'm sure he'll still watch and I'll, uh, y'know, make snacks or take a nap," she laughs.

The San Fransisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Miami, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The fact that the newlyweds will be able to be home together for the Super Bowl is nothing short of a minor miracle, considering how busy they both are these days. Carly's duet with Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now," is just one spot away from country's top fifteen, ahead of the release of her self-titled sophomore album on Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, Michael's latest hit, "Her World or Mine," is just about to break into the top twenty-five.

