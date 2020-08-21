Carly Pearce drops social media hints about next musical chapter, following divorce from Michael Ra

ABC/Image Group

Ever since Carly Pearce announced that she was splitting from her husband, Michael Ray, the singer has been hinting that she’s been hard at work on new music. This week, she posted a cryptic clue on social media that left fans wondering if that new music is getting closer.



Carly shared a black and white photo of herself in the studio, wearing headphones and standing in front of a mic as her hair obscures her face. “He’ll hide the red flags for a little while…”she captioned the image.



If this hint does mean a new song from Carly, it won’t be the first she’s shared this summer: In June, she debuted a new tune during a performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Called “Show Me Around,” that track tributes her longtime producer busbee, who died last September. Her self-titled sophomore album, which came out in February, is the last full project that busbee worked on.

That same month, Carly hinted that more new material was in store, since quarantine had turned out to be a surprisingly creative time for her.

“And unexpectedly, I started writing…” she related, “because I just put out an album in February. So I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I still have all this music that I need to go out there and do and perform and live.’”

Carly and Michael announced their divorce in June. They’d been married since October of 2019.

