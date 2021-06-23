Carly Pearce gets an invite from Dolly Parton to join the Grand Ole Opry

Alexa Campbell

Carly Pearce will become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer, who’s played the Opry stage more than 80 times, got a special surprise invite from Dolly Parton while filming a promotion for Dolly’s theme park, Dollywood. It was a full-circle moment for Carly, who got her start in country music playing at Dollywood as a teenager.

Carly was shocked enough just watching Dolly walk up to her in the middle of the taping, but once she realized that she was being asked to join the Opry, she dissolved into tears.

“I came here today to tell you you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry!” Dolly said, cracking up as Carly sank to the floor. “Well, you can’t do it sitting down!”

“[The Opry has] been the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl listening with my grandparents,” Carly later reflected. “All of the greatest writers, legends and pioneers have been on that stage, and I feel them in my bones anytime I walk in the stage door…To actually be asked to join the Opry family, there are no words.”

Over the course of her career, Carly has often spoke about her love of the Opry and desire to be a member. Making the occasion even more special was the fact that she got invited by her longtime hero, who has been an Opry member for over 50 years but has never invited someone to join — until now.

Carly’s official induction ceremony will take place on August 3.

