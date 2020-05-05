Carly Pearce is a crazy cat lady in new quarantine video

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Disney Channel/Image Group LACarly Pearce is getting creative with the ways she entertains herself during quarantine.

In a humorous video posted to Instagram, Carly is seen walking down a street in Alabama on a beautiful sunny day with her cat, Emmylou, on a leash in one hand and a glass of red wine in the other.

"Still quarantined. Still crazy," Carly captions the moment.

Many of Carly's country music-singing friends left comments on her post. Runaway June's Naomi Cooke calls the clip a "living meme," while her band mate Jennifer Wayne writes, "You are so funny!!!!"

"I’ve never related more," adds Luke Combs' fiancée, Nicole Hocking, while Rachel Wammack says that Carly's efforts may inspire her to walk her cat, Stevie, in a similar fashion.

While Carly roams the streets with her feline friend, her duet with Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now," is also strutting up the charts, currently at number seven on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

