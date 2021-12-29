Carly Pearce is starting the new year off by making her ‘Jimmy Fallon’ debut

ABC

A new year calls for fresh beginnings and brand-new experiences, and Carly Pearce is launching 2022 in style by making her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

That’s not the only first that’s taking place with this performance: It’ll also be Carly’s television debut of “Diamondback,” one of the songs on her latest album, 29: Written in Stone.

“Diamondback” is the lead single off of Written in Stone, the full-length version of a project that started with her 29 EP. One of the co-writers on the song is Carly’s fellow artist and longtime friend, Kelsea Ballerini.

The song tells a story of heartbreak and a marriage gone wrong — one that’s deeply familiar to Carly, whose 2020 divorce from fellow artist Michael Ray is a major source of inspiration for her 29 project. Not only was Kelsea a writer on this song, but she helped Carly through that painful chapter in her life, the singer told People in early 2021.

During a time when Carly was overwhelmed by how public her divorce was, and worried that many people would judge her, Kelsea presented things from a different angle: “Do you know how many people you’re going to help?” Kelsea pointed out to her friend at the time.

To watch Carly’s TV debut of “Diamondback,” tune into her performance on Jimmy Fallon on January 3 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.