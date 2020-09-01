Carly Pearce is "ugly crying" over her CMA Awards nominations

ABC/Image Group LA

Carly Pearce is overwhelmed with joy following the announcement of her 2020 CMA Awards nominations.

The “Every Little Thing” singer scored four nominations, including one in the coveted Song of the Year category for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” her chart-topping duet with Lee Brice.

The hit song is also up for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. This is the first time Carly has been nominated in these three categories.

She’s also up for New Artist of the Year for the second time, following a nomination in 2019.

“YALL. I am ugly crying. These are the moments I’ve dreamt about since I was a little girl. Thank you @CountryMusic — I am humbled & I am honored,” she shares in a Twitter post.

Carly joined forces with Luke Combs to announce select award nominees this morning, live from the Grand Ole Opry.

The CMA Awards will air on November 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

