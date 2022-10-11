Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson & more to perform at CMT Artists of the Year

CMT

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony has unveiled a star-studded list of performers and presenters.

Artists of the Year honorees Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Cody Johnson will perform, as well as Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and Artist of a Lifetime Alan Jackson.

The show will also feature exclusive performances from fellow Artist of the Year honoree Walker Hayes, who’s teaming up with pop superstar Ciara to debut their new collaboration, while Riley Green will do a special tribute for third-time honoree Luke Combs.

Several of their country music peers will serve as presenters, including Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch and more. Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille will also be on hand to present, as well as NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. who will make a virtual appearance to honor Luke.

CMT Artists of the Year celebrates some of the most impactful country artists over the course of a year. The show, filmed in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, will air on CMT on October 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

