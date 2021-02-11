Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina announced as special guests for Lindsay Ell’s #LiveRedesigned show

Courtesy of Penelope PR

This Friday, Lindsay Ell will take the virtual stage to perform the songs off her 2020 album, heart theory, for the first time in a full-band, full-production setting.



Since she first announced the #LiveRedesigned event, which supports Crew Nation and other charities to help live music professionals affected by the pandemic, Lindsay has been promising that the show will feature a number of special moments. Now, she’s revealing that some of those special moments will come in the form of guest appearances from Carly Pearce and Lauren Alaina, two of Lindsay’s fellow country stars and real-life friends.



Lindsay’s band and crew will be paid in full for their work on the show, which is employing over 250 people. However, all the companies involved in staging the event are donating their time and supplies, to provide as much money as possible for the charities giving back to music industry professionals whose livelihoods are impacted by the absence of touring.



The show kicks off tomorrow night at 8PM CT. Tickets are priced on a pay-what-you-can model beginning at $7.

