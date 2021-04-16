Carly Pearce + Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” wins ACM Music Event of the Year

ABC

Two more early ACM Awards winners have been announced ahead of Sunday night’s show: Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were surprised with their trophies for Music Event of the Year, thanks to their duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

The pair got the big news during what they thought was a pre-ACMs interview, which quickly became a giddy celebration when they were handed their trophies.

“I mean, just to think about how hard I and my team fought to get this song right, and how much your voice lent exactly what I always wanted for it…” Carly told Lee, adding, “Wow! I can’t believe it.”

“Thank you so much for letting me be a part of this,” Lee added. “Thank y’all so much for letting us be in this category, and now, wow!”

It’s Carly’s first-ever ACM award, and Lee’s fourth. Also, it’s the second time that “I Hope You’re Happy Now” was earned the pair a trophy: The song won in the same category at last November’s CMA Awards.

The two artists will also be performing “I Hope You’re Happy Now” during the show on Sunday. They’d planned to perform it during the CMAs, but Lee had to sit out the show at the last minute due to a positive COVID-19 test, and Carly performed it instead with Lady A‘s Charles Kelley.

