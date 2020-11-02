Carly Pearce on being nominated as a songwriter at CMA Awards: "That one means extra"

John Shearer

When Carly Pearce heads to the CMA Awards next week, she’s going not just as a nominated artist, but also a songwriter.

Of her four nominations, Carly appears in the category of Song of the Year for her duet with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The award goes to the songwriters, Carly nominated alongside her co-writers Luke Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton.

While all her nominations are special, Carly notes that having one as a writer is especially meaningful.

“That one means extra. That’s on another level. You realize how important songs are when you do this and you realize how many great songs happen,” she explains. “And to think that I was recognized as a songwriter, solely, on something that was so special and so personal to me, that is very, very special to me because it shows something outside of just Carly Pearce.”

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” is also up for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year, while Carly herself is nominated for New Artist of the Year when she ceremony airs live on ABC on November 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

